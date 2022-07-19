The new EFL Championship season is less than a fortnight away from kicking off as Chris Wilder continues to make moves in the summer market.

The summer transfer window continues to prove a challenging once for clubs across the second tier of English football as they look to improve their squads while also retaining their star players.

Middlesbrough are ‘plotting’ a move for a Brentford striker who spent last season on loan at Hull City and Blackpool are ‘in talks’ to beat League One side Portsmouth to the signings of an Accrington Stanley forward.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has ‘no plans’ to sign a goalkeeper in this window despite an injury to one of his current stoppers at Bramall Lane while a former Rotherham United defender looks likely to make a move to League Two side Swindon Town.

Burnley are said to be ‘closing in’ on the signing of a £4 million goalkeeper from manager Vincent Kompany’s former club but the Clarets are also braced for another move for their current star winger as Fulham join Everton and Newcastle United in trying to land the attacker.

Elsewhere, QPR and Blackburn Rovers ‘have their sights set’ on a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder who spent the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham City while Millwall are ‘close’ to securing the signing of a Leeds United midfielder on loan.

Finally, a former Norwich City loanee is set for another season away from Chelsea after leaving their summer training camp this week.

1. Shackleton set for Lions loan Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton is close to completing a season long loan move to Millwall (The Athletic)

2. Rovers and Rangers chase Richards QPR and Blackburn Rovers have set their sights on signing Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards who spent the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham City (Football Insider)

3. Former Canariy set for another loan move Former Norwich City loanee Billy Gilmour is set for another loan spell away from Chelsea after being released from the first team's pre-season training squad (Daily Mail)

4. MacDonald set for League Two move EFL League Two side Swindon Town are set to complete the signing of former Rotherham United, Hull City and Reading centre-back Angus Macdonald on a two-year deal (FLW)