Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro ‘lining up move’ for Brighton defender, West Brom still looking to sign ‘two or three’
The Carabao Cup second round kicks off tonight but Chris Wilder’s side are focused on their EFL Championship match with Swansea on Saturday as well as the remainder of the summer transfer window.
There are just seven days remaining in the summer transfer window for clubs across English football to set their squads for the next six months and try to keep a hold of their star players.
Meanwhile, the action on the pitch comes thick and fast with the second round of the Carabao Cup kicking off tonight.
Middlesbrough are already out of the competition, having lost to Barnsley in the first round earlier this month, and are instead preparing for their EFL Championship match with Swansea City on Saturday.
Behind the scenes, the Riverside club and several other second tier clubs still appear to be making moves in the transfer window...
Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:
Newcastle and Watford have still to agree a fee for Joao Pedro as talks intensify over a £30million deal (Daily Mail)
Norwich City are looking to bring in Norwegian left-back Fredrik André Bjørkan in from Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal (Football League World via Bild - Germany)
Steve Bruce admits that he’d still like to bring in as many as ‘two or three’ more West Bromwich Albion signings before the transfer window closes on September 1 (Birmingham Mail)
Stoke City are closing in on a permanent transfer deal for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke (Football League World)
Hull City have set their sights on signing Tottenham starlet Marcel Lavinier after he rejected a new contract (Football Insider)
Huddersfield Town are leading race to sign Tyreece Simpson from Ipswich with a fee already agreed between the clubs, but Two other clubs waiting if personal terms fall at the last hurdle (Fabrizio Romano)
Middlesbrough are lining up a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke (Football Insider)
Burnley continue to chase a move for Metz striker Georges Mikautadze as they seek a striker solution (Lancashire Live)
Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers are battling to sign South American sensation Yerson Chacon (Football Insider)