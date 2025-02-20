The latest Middlesbrough FC news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has spoken passionately and says he doesn’t need any reassurances from those above after a difficult spell.

This week it emerged Boro chairman Steve Gibson still believes the 43-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder is the man to take the club back into the Premier League. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Watford at the Riverside Stadium was Boro’s fourth on the trot and they have taken just four points from the last 21 on offer to slip to 11th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they are just four points adrift of the top six and the play-off places remain very much up for grabs. Carrick, who was appointed as head coach in October 2022, has guided his side to fourth and eighth-place finishes in the last two seasons.

Reflecting on the past couple of weeks, Carrick said: “Honestly, for me personally, it doesn't change what I do. I don't need that sympathy from anybody. I don't look for that. I look to myself to get on with it. I feel the support. I'm not downplaying the support. I’ve felt that. It hasn’t changed this week for me, I’ve felt that all the time.

“But I understand the situation. I've said it, without repeating myself, I get where it's at, but it doesn't change my mood or how I go about my work or needing any reassurances off anyone. Honestly, for me it would be pretty pathetic.

“I'm a head coach of a fantastic football club. I don't need someone else to tell me ‘you'll be alright’. I think I am here where I am for a reason, and I fully believe in what we're doing and I fully believe in the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm still really excited about what's possible this season. I understand the disappointment and being a bit downbeat. I get it. I totally get it and I understand the situation. But 14 games to go and a lot to play for. That's where I'm focusing on 100%.”

The Boro boss added: “We understand the club, where we've been, where we've come from, where we're trying to get to. I'm a grown man. I feel like I'm strong enough to accept the situation. I understand it.

"You know, I'm not stupid and that's part of being at this level. You've got responsibility so I take that head on. There's no issue with that. "In terms of levels of support, I’ve felt it since the day I've came here all the way through and it's up to me to keep getting the results and to put things into place so we can be successful as a team. "That won't change personal relationships with anyone at the club. We're still giving everything we can to put things right and not far away.”