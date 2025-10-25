Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 against Wrexham in the Championship - but how did each player fare for Rob Edwards’ side?
The hosts fell behind in the 7th minute when Josh Windass’ effort deflected into the net off Boro defender Dael Fry. Edwards then made four changes at half-time, before Hayden Hackney pulled a goal back 10 minutes from time.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Sol Brynn - 5
Little to do after he was beaten by Windass’ early effort which deflected off Fry. Hardly any time to react. 5 | Getty Images
2. Callum Brittain - 6
Difficult first half as the side struggled to string passes together across the pitch. Persisted and managed to get forward more after switching to a wing-back position after half-time. Came up with a valuable assist for Hackney’s equaliser. 6 | Getty Images
3. Dael Fry - 6
Stuck out a leg which diverted Windass’ early effort past Brynn. Generally dealt well with Wrexham’s forwards after that when Boro were chasing the game. 6 | Getty Images
4. Alfie Jones - 6
Tidied up danger on a couple of occasions but didn’t have as much defending to do as the game wore on and Boro pressed for an equaliser. 6 | Getty Images