'Unfortunate': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Wrexham draw - including mixed marks: Gallery

Published 25th Oct 2025, 17:32 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-1 draw against Wrexham at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 against Wrexham in the Championship - but how did each player fare for Rob Edwards’ side?

The hosts fell behind in the 7th minute when Josh Windass’ effort deflected into the net off Boro defender Dael Fry. Edwards then made four changes at half-time, before Hayden Hackney pulled a goal back 10 minutes from time.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Little to do after he was beaten by Windass’ early effort which deflected off Fry. Hardly any time to react. 5

1. Sol Brynn - 5

Little to do after he was beaten by Windass' early effort which deflected off Fry. Hardly any time to react. 5

Difficult first half as the side struggled to string passes together across the pitch. Persisted and managed to get forward more after switching to a wing-back position after half-time. Came up with a valuable assist for Hackney’s equaliser. 6

2. Callum Brittain - 6

Difficult first half as the side struggled to string passes together across the pitch. Persisted and managed to get forward more after switching to a wing-back position after half-time. Came up with a valuable assist for Hackney's equaliser. 6

Stuck out a leg which diverted Windass’ early effort past Brynn. Generally dealt well with Wrexham’s forwards after that when Boro were chasing the game. 6

3. Dael Fry - 6

Stuck out a leg which diverted Windass' early effort past Brynn. Generally dealt well with Wrexham's forwards after that when Boro were chasing the game. 6

Tidied up danger on a couple of occasions but didn’t have as much defending to do as the game wore on and Boro pressed for an equaliser. 6

4. Alfie Jones - 6

Tidied up danger on a couple of occasions but didn't have as much defending to do as the game wore on and Boro pressed for an equaliser. 6

