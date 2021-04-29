Here are some of the latest Boro-related transfer rumours from around the web.

Celtic tracking Charlie Wyke

A handful of Championship clubs, including Boro, Cardiff, Nottingham Forest and Millwall, have been credited with interest in Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.

Celtic have also been added to that list following comments made by former Hoops defender Mark Wilson.

Wilson told the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “It’s understood that Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is on a list of potential summer signings.

“Looking into him, he’s scored 30 goals this season in League One. He’s 28-years-old and he’s available on a free transfer.”

Celtic are still looking for a new manager following the departure of Neil Lennon.

Reported Boro target in demand

Another player who has been linked with Boro is Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

The 27-year-old has impressed in a struggling Championship side this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.

According to our sister title The Sheffield Star, Premier League pair Fulham and West Brom are among several sides interested in the versatile forward.

The report claims Championship side QPR are also weighing up a potential attempt to take Windass to London, where he could work under his former Rangers boss Mark Warburton.

Stoke and Cardiff have also been linked with the forward this week.

Famara Diedhiou latest

Boro have been tracking Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou, who will also be out of contract this summer.

Bristol Live have claimed the 28-year-old could still elect to stay at Ashton Gate, but the uncertainty behind the scenes at the club is making that an increasingly unlikely possibility.

The report states Boro representatives have regularly attended games at Ashton Gate this season, including senior scout Aaron Calvin.

The Senegal international was offered a new contract by The Robins last summer but hasn’t put pen to paper, while there is said to be growing interest from Championship clubs and overseas.

Diedhiou missed his side’s 3-2 defeat by Luton last weekend because of a knee injury.

