Walsall sign ex-Middlesbrough, Peterborough United and Cardiff ace Lee Tomlin ahead of Hartlepool United game
Walsall have completed the signing of experienced attacker Lee Tomlin ahead of the League Two game with Hartlepool United.
Tomlin has joined on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance, the 33-year-old arriving on a free transfer.
He has previously played for Peterborough United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough and could be involved against Pools.
Tomlin said: “I had a phone call from the head coach when he got the job asking if I’d like to come in.
“I remember the first day I first came in I enjoyed training, I enjoyed being around the lads and that’s all I want to do – enjoy football again.
“I’ve had a few months out now, got myself fit again so hopefully I can kick on and do my best for Walsall.”
Saddlers head coach Michael Flynn said: “Lee, first of all didn’t want to move away having had a new baby but he ticked a lot of boxes and once somebody with his quality becomes available and you manage to get him, you’re over the moon.
“Lee can unlock any defence in this league, he scores goals and he creates them too and so he will no doubt improve us from an attacking front.
“He’s been training with us recently and whilst we continue to work on his match fitness, he is eager, raring to go and ready top help the team.”
Pools head to Walsall looking to continue their good run of form in League Two.