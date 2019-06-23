Watch ex-Middlesbrough flop Herold Goulon score from inside his own half during Malaysian FA Cup clash
Herold Goulon - remember him Middlesbrough fans?
It’s ok if you don’t, the 6 ft 5 centre-back didn’t even make a single appearance for the Teessiders after joining Boro in 2006 and left the Riverside just over a year later.
Now 31, following spells in Turkey, Poland and Cyprus, Goulon is now plying his trade in the Malaysian Super League with top-flight side Pahang FA.
And over the weekend, Goulon played a big part in the first leg of a Malaysian FA Cup semi-final, scoring a goal from inside his own half in a 3-1 win over Perak.
Was it a shot, or just a hopeful hoof upfield? We’ll let you decide - watch the video above and make up your mind.