Watch Middlesbrough fans' shocking volley performance on Soccer AM

Middlesbrough's Championship promotion bid remains on track after a 2-1 win at Brentford - but it was a day to forget for some Boro fans.

Six supporters appeared on the popular TV show Soccer AM on Saturday morning and took part in the weekly volley challenge.

Thankfully for Boro, these fans weren't representing them at Griffin Park, following a dismal display.

Soccer AM tweeted after the show: "One of the worst volley performances in Soccer AM history! Middlesbrough fans, hang your heads in shame"

Watch the video above to see their performance. At least their team won.