Wilder has only been in charge at Vicarage Road for little over a month after the Hornets parted company with Slaven Bilic in March.

Wilder, who was axed by Boro in October, has taken charge of six games within that time, winning just one with Watford six points adrift of sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It led to reports the 55-year-old would be the latest manager or head coach to be dismissed by the club.

Reports had suggested former Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was set to be sacked by Watford. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Football Insider stated this morning that Watford wanted to make “wholesale changes” ahead of next season and that Wilder would lose his job at Vicarage Road.

The report claimed that Watford had made contact with Italian manager Francesco Farioli as they seek replacements to replace Wilder with the Hornets continuing to struggle following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Watford have now moved to clarify their position on Wilder.

A club statement read: “The Hornets confirm Chris Wilder will remain the club’s Head Coach until at least the end of the 2022/23 season, as per the terms he and Watford FC agreed upon his appointment in March.

“The speculation is totally disrespectful to Chris and his staff,” said Watford’s Technical Director Ben Manga.

“As Chris has said after recent games, we are all fully focused on ending the season strongly and pushing as hard as we can while there’s still a chance of making the play-offs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad