The Boro boss made eight changes for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup match against Blackpool as the Teessiders were beaten 3-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Warnock remains in talks with several transfer targets as he looks to add to a thin squad, while injuries and Covid cases have also left the squad depleted.

Marcus Tavernier picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season and came off the bench against Fulham last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

When asked about the midfielder ahead of the Bristol City game, Warnock said: “I’ll know more in the next hour when we get on the training ground.

“There are a couple of other lads who have knocks as well, we only had eight lads training yesterday which gives you some idea. It was about four aside yesterday.

“We were following advice from the medical staff and a few were rested. I think we’ll have more than eight players tomorrow but it’s hard work at the minute.”

Striker Chuba Akpom remains unavailable following a period of self-isolation, while Isaiah Jones, 22, and Josh Coburn, 18, have been handed first-team opportunities.

“We have no Chuba, Chuba isn’t ready yet he’s been out for ten days really now,” added Warnock.

“Hopefully he will come on the bench for Wednesday because we have nothing else at the minute.

“I think Josh is doing really well but the young lads should be coming as back-up really, same with Isaiah, he shouldn’t be starting games.

“We are really short at the minute so everybody is mucking in.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.