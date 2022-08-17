Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough are back in EFL Championship action tonight as they make the trip to Stoke City for their latest fixture.

Chris Wilder’s side are desperate to get their first win of the new season on the board after two draws and a defeat so far including Sunday’s 2-2 tie at home to Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window is open for just under two weeks before it slams shut at the end of the month for clubs across England.

In a recent interview, the Boro head coach spoke about strike Chuba Akpom, saying: “It was a difficult situation for Chuba when I came in, and a difficult situation for us. But he doesn’t need to worry about anything else now, because he’s going to be part of us going forward.

“He was outstanding and the attitude to his game was great. He could, and possibly should, have come off at half-time because he was having treatment, but he wanted to stay on. His individual performance was very good and his goals were great.

“He had to be dragged off the pitch and that’s what I’m looking for. The supporters are looking for that. He’s part of it and he has to keep that going.

“The only problem with Chuba is that he’s had about 300 different Football League clubs! Let’s hope he stays here a bit longer, but that’s down to him. He had to convince me, I’m not going to beat about the bush. But he’s done that.”

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

