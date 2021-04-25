Coburn, 18, had been on the pitch for just eight minutes when he headed home Neeskens Kebano’s cross to put Boro 2-1 ahead in the 73rd minute.

It came after Yannick Bolasie had opened the scoring and Owls forward Josh Windass had equalised from the penalty spot.

Duncan Watmore then sealed the points for Boro nine minutes from time.

Middlesbrough midfielder Connor Malley.

Coburn’s impressive cameo came in the same week that another academy graduate, Connor Malley, produced a man of the match performance against Rotherham.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the win over Wednesday.

@cbstar82: What a week for The Boro Academy! Malley and Coburn away and home debuts! Brilliant! Like Warnock said wasn’t much pace on the ball but was his desire that got Coburn the goal, great header superb!

@BurkeyfromBoro: Much better second half resulting in another @Boro win & 3 points and great to see young Coburn score on his debut ... UTB

@jack_naitby22: Happy days lads just goes to show you don’t need Britt or Fletcher. Praying we can keep Bolasie and Kebano UTB

@TeachinTeesside: Isn’t it amazing what happens when you pop players on who actually WANT to play for the club!

@We_are_Boro: So pleased to see both Malley and Coburn impress in the last two games. Is there anything better than seeing players from the youth system come into the first team and impress?

@cook2_: Not the best match but good to see Coburn get his first goal with a good header from a great great cross

@LewisThompson7: The recruitment team and scouting system get a lot of stick (rightly so) and although it is close to home, class that we identified Coburn 18 months ago and took him from Sunderlands academy. Could be some shrewd business by us and save us a small fortune, looks very promising

@xBlackenedSky: What a header Josh Coburn, so chuffed for him

@Mohommer63: Better second half with a great home debut goal by Coburn. Credit to Wednesday who made it difficult. Marvin Johnson looked a little lacklustre

