The new Boro boss took his first training session this week and says his first impressions of the squad have been very positive.

Wilder did admit the group is a bit unbalanced, though, while plans are already being put in place for the January transfer window.

Boro could also recall players who are out on loan at the turn of the year, with reports suggesting the club have options to call back Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson, who joined Nottingham Forest and Ipswich respectively in the summer.

Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence playing for Nottingham Forest.

When asked about potentially recalling players, Wilder said: “I’m manager of the football club so I’ll assess everything in the football squad.

“First and foremost my job is to assess the players, whether they are out on loan, they’re here on loan, the kids, every player that’s connected to this football club will be assessed.

“We’ll look to run things absolutely thoroughly to make sure we get it right. Whether we bring players back, whether we keep them out, we’ll try and make decisions on them.

“Obviously we’ll still be looking to January. I think the squad is a little bit unbalanced which we’ll try and balance up a little bit and try and construct a squad that’s got competition, that’s got the characteristics that I want – physically and mentally.

“Playing a way tactically that we want to play, I want to see it and technically good footballers that can play and dominate the ball and can dominate possession and will create chances to hopefully win games of football.”

While Boro chairman Steve Gibson will be looking to improve the squad in January, Wilder says the club’s decision making will be measured.

“Financial fair play is huge now in the Championship. We’ve got to run a sound ship,” the Boro boss added.

“There won’t be any ridiculous gambles. You’ve seen the situation that a lot of the Championship clubs are in financial difficulties, points taken off them left right and centre so Steve needs to do things in the right way and I’m sure all the fans will understand that.”

