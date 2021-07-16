Boro have managed to make four new signings so far in the shape of goalkeeper Joe Lumley, Sammy Ameobi, Lee Peltier and Uche Ikpeazu, yet Warnock still wants four or five more additions before the start of the campaign.

Some Boro players have been linked with moves away from the Riverside, with Hayden Coulson a reported target for Sunderland and Ipswich, while Sheffield Wednesday were said to be tracking Lewis Wing.

Reports in Turkey have also claimed that Super Lig side Besiktas are interested in signing Chuba Akpom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden Coulson playing for Middlesbrough.

When asked about players like Coulson and Akpom being linked with moves away, Warnock said: “A lot will depend on the offers we get for these players.

“I’m more concerned with players, you talk about Coulson and Wingy, it’s players I want.

“I’m trying to do more with swapping players than I am with letting players go, because we just haven’t got enough bodies at the moment.”

When asked which positions he’s still looking to strengthen, Warnock said: “I think everybody knows I’m looking for strikers but it’s amazing what crops up later on.

“We’ve got a couple in the pipeline that we’d like to if we could agree with the clubs, we are a little bit away from agreeing at the moment. Things can change.

“I’m glad I’ve got four in but you’ve seen how thin we are really so it’s just a matter of being patient and trying to get the ones you want in.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.