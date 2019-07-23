When tickets for Middlesbrough's home games against Brenford, Wigan and Millwall will go on sale
Tickets for Middlesbrough’s first three Championship home games against Brenford, Wigan and Millwall will go on sale later this month.
The club have confirmed walk-up ticket prices at the Riverside for the fixtures and have frozen general sale fees from last season.
Boro will host Brentford at the Riverside on August 10, with tickets set to go on sale online, over the phone and at the ticket office from 9.30am on Wednesday July 24.
Tickets for the matches against Wigan (August 20) and Millwall (August 24) will go on sale from 9:30am on Tuesday July 30.
Supporters have been reminded that one ticket will be sold per ticketing account and fans can purchase tickets on behalf of others by adding them to the friends and family section of their online accounts.
The club announced last month they will be using a new priority ticketing system this season to accommodate high-demand fixtures.
Supporters will gain three priority points for attending home games this term, while those who have purchased season cards will gain at least 70 priority points.
Prices for Boro’s first three home games are listed below:
West Stand Upper: £34 (adults), £26 (over-65s), £17 (under-18s), East Stand Upper: £32 (adults), £24 (over-65s), £17 (under-18s), East Stand Lower and West Stand Lower, North Stand, South Stand, North West Corner and South West Corner: £30 (adults), £20 (over-65s), £17 (under-18s), GRFZ* and Match Experience: £27 (adults), £18 (over-65s), £13 (under-18s).