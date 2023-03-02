It’s not all about crowds in football as we know.

A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in huge clubs in the Championship, clubs with long and rich histories in English football who have had big attendances down the years.

It means many record crowds for the vast majority of the division is unlikely to ever be beaten.

But just how different would the current Championship table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers, running from lowest to highest.

1 . Rotherham United - 25,170 25,170 watched Rotherham United v Sheffield United at Millmoor in the Second Division on 13 December 1952. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2 . Wigan Athletic - 27,526 27,526 watched Wigan Athletic v Hereford United in the FA Cup second round on 12 December 1953. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3 . Luton Town - 30,069 Luton Town's best crowd of 30,069 came at Kenilworth Road for a game against Blackpool in an FA Cup sixth round replay on 4 March 1959. Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

4 . Swansea City - 32,796 32,796 saw Swansea City face Arsenal at the Vetch Field in the FA Cup fourth round on 17 February 1968, Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales