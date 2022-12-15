The January transfer window is approaching and Sunderland have another chance to strengthen their squad.

The summer window saw Middlesbrough add great quality and depth to their squad. In all ten players moved to the Riverside as Boro, then under the guidance of Chris Wilder, had dreams of a playoff spot.

Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe, Matt Clarke, Tommy Smith, Liam Roberts, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Giles, Zack Steffen, Alex Mowatt and Rodrigo Muniz were brought to the club – soon to be joined by former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo on a free transfer.

With this summer squad overhaul in mind, using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the net spend of every Championship club during the 2022/23 summer transfer window.

(note: the figures have been converted from euros to sterling)

Burnley made a reported profit of £42.41million in the summer window.

Watford made a reported profit of £39.91million in the summer window.

Middlesbrough made a reported profit of £15.18million in the summer window.

Huddersfield Town made a reported profit of £9.67million in the summer window.