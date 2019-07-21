Who is Andron Georgiou? The Middlesbrough trialist who scored in Bishop Auckland win
Middlesbrough handed a start to 19-year-old trialist Andronicos (Andron) Georgiou during Saturday’s 7-1 friendly win over Bishop Auckland – but who is he? We take a closer look at the teenager who will be hoping to earn a contract at the Riverside in the next few weeks.
Where does he play? – Georgiou has played as a striker for most of his career but can play anywhere across the front line. Against Bishop Auckland the teenager operated on the left before switching flanks in the second half.
Where is he from? – The forward joinedStevenage’s academy at under-13 level and progressed through the youth ranks at Broadhall Way.
Georgiou made his first-team debut in October 2017 and has played nine times for Stevenage’s senior side.
Last season the League Two club extended Georgiou’s contract after triggering an extra year, before the player signed for Southern League Premier Division side Kings Langley on loan to gain more game time.
How did he play for Boro? – After a difficult start, which consisted of a few loose touches and unsuccessful runs, Georgiou showed what he’s capable of.
He added Boro’s sixth goal of the afternoon with an impressive finish from the edge of the area but still looks very raw at first glance.
What people have said about him – When Georgiou joined Kings Langley last season, Stevanage manager Dino Mammria said: “Andron is an impact player who needs to be playing week in week out to develop his craft.
“We will monitor him closely and hope that he can impress every week and stake a claim for a squad place in the near future."
Following Boro’s 7-1 win over Bishop Auckland, under-23s coach Graeme Lee was asked about the player, to which he replied: “Andron's on trial. I think he's still at Stevenage and he's come in.
“He caught somebody's eye within the club so we're having a look at him. He's a young lad with talent so we'll see how he goes pre-season.
On the forward’s goal, Lee added: “It was a nice combination with a left-foot finish so that was really nice.”