Who is Steve Round? - The former Manchester United and Everton assistant who looks set to rejoin Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are set to appoint Jonathan Woodgate as their new manager, with reports also claiming former Manchester United assistant Steve Round will rejoin Boro's coaching staff.

But who is the 48-year-old, who has previously worked at Newcastle, Everton, Manchester United and Aston Villa?

We take a closer look at Round's career so far ahead of his potential return to the Riverside.

What are his Boro connections? - A former full-back who played for Derby County, Round's playing career was cut short due to injury.

At the age of just 28, Round joined Derby's coaching staff before moving to Boro in 2001.

Round worked under Steve McClaren at the Riverside and spent five years at Boro before leaving the club in December 2006.

What's he done since? - Less than a year later, Round was appointed first-team coach at Newcastle following the appointment of Sam Allardyce.

Round went on to work under David Moyes at both Everton and Manchester United respectively but left Old Trafford following the Scot's sacking in 2014.

In September 2016, Round was appointed director of football at Aston Villa and spent just under two years in the role.

What's next for Round? - Reports on Tuesday suggested Round will join Boro's coaching staff under Woodgate.

Their paths briefly crossed after Woodgate signed for the Teessiders in August 2006 when Gareth Southgate was in charge.

It's also been claimed former Boro goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich is set for a shock return to the Riverside, while, according to the Daily Mail, former Spurs striker Robbie Keane could also join the club's coaching staff.