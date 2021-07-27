The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham after falling down the pecking order at Boro, but has impressed in pre-season.

Wing joined Boro from non-league side Shildon in 2017 and has scored 14 goals in 92 appearances for the Teessiders.

The midfielder was a regular starter at Rotherham last term but wasn’t able to keep the Millers in the Championship, despite scoring a spectacular goal on the final day of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Wing while on loan at Rotherham.

Despite his performances in friendly matches in recent weeks, Wing wasn’t likely to play consistently for Boro, with the likes of Sam Morsy, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair and new signing Matt Crooks providing competition for places in midfield.

Boro are also hopeful they will complete the signing of Martin Payero from Argentine club Banfield.

Payero, 22, can play as a box-to-box midfielder or as a No 10, meaning Wing’s game time would have been reduced further.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.