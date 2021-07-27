Why Middlesbrough have allowed Lewis Wing to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan
Lewis Wing has completed a season-long loan move to Sheffield Wednesday.
The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham after falling down the pecking order at Boro, but has impressed in pre-season.
Wing joined Boro from non-league side Shildon in 2017 and has scored 14 goals in 92 appearances for the Teessiders.
The midfielder was a regular starter at Rotherham last term but wasn’t able to keep the Millers in the Championship, despite scoring a spectacular goal on the final day of the season.
Despite his performances in friendly matches in recent weeks, Wing wasn’t likely to play consistently for Boro, with the likes of Sam Morsy, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair and new signing Matt Crooks providing competition for places in midfield.
Boro are also hopeful they will complete the signing of Martin Payero from Argentine club Banfield.
Payero, 22, can play as a box-to-box midfielder or as a No 10, meaning Wing’s game time would have been reduced further.