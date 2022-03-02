Boro progressed to the last eight of the competition after teenager Josh Coburn scored an extra-time winner in front of a sold-out Riverside.

"It is all based around the team, there are good individual performances tonight but it is all about the collective and the team,” said Wilder after the match.

“They have to play their own part and what they bring to the team. We had to have a team performance tonight, if it went stretched we would get the result we fear - a Tottenham win.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder.

“We grew into it and the danger players in Son and Harry Kane are world-class players and they are a top Premier League team with a world-class manager.

"We had to be right and structured. I did not want us to sit back and had to take the game to Spurs when we could. We missed a couple of great chances knowing the danger they possess.

"We are delighted be in the next round, I would love it to be a home tie. A great reward for everybody who has followed this football club. We want to make memories, we had one at Old Trafford (against Manchester United in the fourth round) and we have had one at home which is brilliant."

Wilder was also asked about Boro captain Jonny Howson, who produced a man of the match performance in midfield.

"It’s quite quick and lively in there,” Wilder replied.

“The press is quick so you have to be smart and use all your experience and I thought Jonny did that.

“I thought he gave us a pivot to play and kept the ball moving from side to side, dropped on first balls and dropped on second balls.

“He didn’t just give the ball back to them when the ball got turned over to help us build a bit of momentum.”

The quarter-final draw will take place at around 7.45pm on Thursday, March 3 and be broadcast live on ITV before the game between Everton and Boreham Wood.

