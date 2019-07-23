Young Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad James joins Gateshead on loan

Young Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad James has joined National League North side Gateshead on loan until December.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad James has joined Gateshead on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper had trained with Jonathan Woodgate’s senior side during pre-season and did feature for Boro’s first team in two pre-season friendlies earlier this month.

One of those games came against the Heed in the Teessiders’ 3-1 win at the International Stadium, while James also played against Grazer AK during Boro’s training camp in Austria.

The youngster was a regular for Boro’s under-23 side last season after joining the club at the age of 13.

James told the Gateshead website: “I’m just buzzing to be here and finally get it sorted. This is the move that I’ve been hoping for since the start of pre-season to be honest.”

“This will be the first time I’ve played at this level but I feel ready to do it. I’m confident and I just hope that I can kick on from here.