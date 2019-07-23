Young Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad James joins Gateshead on loan
Young Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad James has joined National League North side Gateshead on loan until December.
The 20-year-old shot-stopper had trained with Jonathan Woodgate’s senior side during pre-season and did feature for Boro’s first team in two pre-season friendlies earlier this month.
One of those games came against the Heed in the Teessiders’ 3-1 win at the International Stadium, while James also played against Grazer AK during Boro’s training camp in Austria.
The youngster was a regular for Boro’s under-23 side last season after joining the club at the age of 13.
James told the Gateshead website: “I’m just buzzing to be here and finally get it sorted. This is the move that I’ve been hoping for since the start of pre-season to be honest.”
“This will be the first time I’ve played at this level but I feel ready to do it. I’m confident and I just hope that I can kick on from here.