Middlesbrough miss out on deadline day target as no in or outgoings take place
Jonathan Woodgate was hoping to bring in one more player before Thursday’s 5pm deadline, yet the Middlesbrough head coach will have to make do with what he’s got after a final-day deal failed to materialise.
The Boro boss appeared fairly relaxed during Wednesday’s press conference, insisting he’s happy with the squad at his disposal and a deal would only happen if the right player was available.
As it turned out, the final day of the window was one of speculation, with no in or outgoings taking place.
Early reports that Boro had made a loan offer for Burnley striker Nahki Wells may have excited supporters on Teesside given the frontman’s proven goalscoring record at Championship level.
Even so, you have to question if Boro really needed another centre-forward, given Woodgate’s strong backing towards first-choice striker Britt Assombalonga.
QPR always appeared to be in pole position to sign Wells, 29, who scored seven goals during his spell with the Rs last season.
One area where Boro’s squad does still appear short is out wide, yet reports that Southampton flanker Mohamed Elyounoussi was a potential target always seemed a bit far-fetched.
The Norwegian international made just 16 Premier League appearances following his reported £16million move to England last summer and even a loan deal would have proved costly.
One deal which did appear possible was the departure of Ryan Shotton after Wigan showed interest in the 30-year-old central defender.
Even so, a deal didn’t come to fruition ahead of the deadline.