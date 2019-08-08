Middlesbrough, QPR, West Brom and Bristol City linked with Burnley striker Nahki Wells
Middlesbrough are reportedly among a number of clubs chasing Burnley striker Nahki Wells.
The 29-year-old frontman made 40 Championship appearances on loan at QPR last season, where he scored seven league goals.
And according to Sky Sports, Boro are one of a clutch of second-tier clubs attempting to bring in Wells on loan.
Wells signed for the Clarets in August 2017 but has made just 10 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side in all competitions.
It’s been claimed both Boro and QPR have made offers, while Birmingham, Bristol City and West Brom are also interested in the striker.
West Brom also appear to be closing in on a loan deal for West Ham winger Grady Diangana who was linked with a move to Boro earlier in the window.
Various reports are claiming the 21-year-old will complete a move to the Hawthorns before Thursday’s 5pm deadline.