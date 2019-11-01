Middlesbrough will travel to QPR later this month.

The Teessiders will travel to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday November, 9 and were handed an initial allocation of 1,232 away tickets for the match.

Tickets went on general sale to Boro supporters earlier this week and the club have now confirmed they are close to selling out that first batch.

The 1,000 extra tickets are located in the lower section where prices are as follows: Adult: £29.00, Under-18s: £14.00, Under-23s: £20.00 (ID required), Senior Citizen Over-60: £20.00.

QPR have made an impressive start to the season under new boss Mark Warburton and are just a point outside the play-offs after 14 games.

Boro have won two of their last three away games at QPR but suffered a 2-1 defeat in last year’s fixture.