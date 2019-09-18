Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher helps launch new community scheme
Middlesbrough supported the launch of new scheme Footy-FACTAS at the Riverside Stadium this week.
The project is designed to tackle issues of racism and extremism through education, inclusion, and outreach events and have the motto ‘fans and communities together are stronger’.
An opening event attracted a number of different supporter groups and was hosted by Amjid Khazir, the Founder of Media Cultured, while Boro striker Ashley Fletcher joined an invited panel of guests to take part in a Q&A session to talk about the issues of racism and radicalisation in sport.
Fletcher said: “It was an on honour to be invited to the Riverside launch of Footy-FACTAS. As a club we have been working closely with Amjid and Media Cultured for a number of years now, and this campaign is another positive step for highlighting these issues.
“As footballers we are role models and as a football club we are at the centre of the community in this area. We have an important part to play in delivering these messages and highlighting them.
“It’s important we come together to reject racism and extremism, not just in football stadiums, but in our communities and online.”
Amjid added: “Footy-FACTAS Is about engaging with fans, local stakeholders and commercial partners to change attitudes, behaviours and language in and outside of stadium and to reject all forms of hate in society.”
Middlesbrough also run their own anti-discrimination campaign, RiversideBySide, which is designed to promote inclusivity and equality.