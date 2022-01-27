Hartlepool United confirmed the capture of Boro youngster Fletcher on-loan until the end of the season this week as Lee continues to look for ways to improve his squad as we head towards the close of the transfer window.

And the Pools boss admits the in-comings from his former club at the Riverside are likely to end with Fletcher with Lee conceding a deal for the exciting Coburn is out of their reach.

“Yeah [it's unlikely]. Josh is still impacting the first-team at the moment,” said Lee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Coburn has featured in the Middlesbrough first team this season with a loan move to Hartlepool United unlikely. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

“Josh messaged me yesterday just to say well done on the game and just to reinforce that he wasn’t allowed to go out on-loan.

“Unfortunately, I read it the wrong way and thought he was telling me he was allowed to go on loan. So I had five minutes of excitement until he corrected me on his message.

“Josh is obviously impacting the first-team at Middlesbrough and hopefully he continues to do that.”

Lee had signalled his interest in Coburn earlier this month telling The Mail: “He’s a fantastic player and if he was made available to us then he’d definitely be one I’d want to bring in but he’s just signed a new contract at Middlesbrough.”

But while Lee admits the 19-year-old is off limits after featuring for Chris Wilder’s side in recent weeks, including as a substitute in Monday’s defeat at Blackburn Rovers, the Pools boss is pleased to have been able to negotiate a deal with one of his former players.

“We’ve been fortunate that Middlesbrough have let us get Fletch because all the way through they’ve been adamant they’re going to keep their players in house, so we’re fortunate and thankful they’ve allowed us to get Fletch.

“They’ve been helpful,” Lee added.

“I spoke more to Craig Liddle and the coaching staff. Lee Turnbull knows Chris from the Sheffield days, so he’s dealt with Chris.

“They want to help us when they can but at the moment obviously with the situation they had they wanted to keep people in and be strong themselves.

“They’re pushing trying to get themselves into the Premier League so you can understand why.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.