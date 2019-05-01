Middlesbrough striker set to trigger bidding war, Sheffield United join chase for Chelsea defender, Leeds United ready to cut losses on left-back

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Blackburn midfielder Jack Rodwell has attracted interest from Serie A sides such as Torino and Sassuolo, with his contract set to expire in the summer. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Championship rumours

Rovers are said to be keen on signing non-league star striker Joe Malkin, who has been on fire for Nantwich Town this season. (HITC)

Birmingham boss Garry Monk is in pole position to become the new West Bromwich Albion manager - regardless of whether the Baggies achieve promotion via the play-offs. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is set to be the subject of a bidding war in the summer, as interested parties 'queue up' to secure his services. (Gazette Live)

The race for Blues star Che Adams is also heating up, as Norwich City join the likes of Burnley and Southampton in his pursuing the 22-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United are ready to allow left-back Laurens De Bock to leave permanently in the summer, as Marcelo Bielsa has no plans to use him once his loan spell in Belgium comes to a close. (Football Insider)

Sheffield United and Norwich City are both looking to sign Chelsea defender Kasey Palmer, who could be available for around £4m. (Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur look favourites to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, following the Cottagers' relegation to the Championship. (Evening Standard)