It appears the 20-year-old striker will be allowed to leave Brazilian side Flamengo this summer, and it’s been reported there is interest from across Europe.

Yet according to fresh reports from Brazilian media outlet Coluna Do Fla, Boro is now his most likely destination for Muniz.

If Boro do pursue a move it’s likely the initial deal would be a loan move, potentially with an option to buy.

We have gathered the best of recent Championship transfer speculation below.

1. Former defender set to take the reins at Swansea City Russell Martin could be set to take over as manager of Swansea City after becoming frontrunner ahead of Jody Morris. Martin led MK Dons to a 13th place finish in League One last season. (Eastern Daily Press)

2. Stoke City striker set for League One move after O'Neill confirms interest Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly in talks to sign Sam Vokes from Stoke this summer. The striker has dropped down the pecking order after failing to score in 30 league appearances. (Football Insider)

3. Former Arsenal midfielder tips John Terry for Championship job Ray Parlour has tipped John Terry to succeed in the dugout after the former defender was linked to a move to the Championship. Parlour has warned Terry not to take on too much like Frank Lampard. (MIrror)

4. Fulham open to letting French winger leave after big money signing Fulham are open to letting Anthony Knockaert leave the club after signing Harry Wilson froom Liverpool. The Welshman's arrival opens the door to possible departures. (Football League World)