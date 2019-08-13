Middlesbrough vs Crewe RECAP: Jonathan Woodgate hammers ‘terrible’ Carabao Cup performance after penalty shootout defeat
Middlesbrough crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a performance head coach Jonathan Woodgate described as ‘terrible’.
By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 23:06
The Teessiders recovered from two goals down after goals from Chris Porter and Charlie Kirk put the visitors 2-0 before half-time. Substitute Ashley Fletcher and Marc Bola got the hosts back on terms at the Riverside, yet Crewe prevailed 4-2 in the shootout. Scroll down to relive all the action and reaction following the match, including some strong post-match comments from Woodgate.