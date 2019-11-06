Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper has started Boro’s last three games in the absence of first-choice keeper Darren Randolph, who remains sidelined with a thigh issue.

But, ahead of Saturday’s fixture, Woodgate says that Pears has suffered a finger injury which will require a scan.

Woodgate came into his pre-match press conference with a list of players who will be unavailable for the weekend.

Ryan Shotton (knee), Randolph (thigh), Rudy Gestede (hamstring), Ashley Fletcher (calf) and Marcus Browne (hamstring) will all miss the trip to the capital, while Ben Liddle, who has been in the first-team squad this season, is ill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...