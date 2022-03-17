Shelton missed the home defeat to Bradford City on Tuesday after tweaking his hamstring in training in the build-up to the game with the 25-year-old set to feature against the Bantams.

Shelton returned to the side for the win over Harrogate Town recently and kept his place for the games with Rotherham United and Leyton Orient before suffering a setback.

And Pools boss Graeme Lee concedes Friday’s trip to Newport will come too soon for the midfielder.

Mark Shelton one of three midfielder's set to miss Hartlepool United's trip to Newport County. Picture by FRANK REID

“Shelts won’t be fit for the weekend. He twinged his hamstring the day before on Monday and it just flared up, it wasn’t right,” said Lee.

“It would be too early to push him on to try and involve him. You can end up causing more damage if you did.”

Shelton is set to be joined by midfielder’s Gavan Holohan and Joe White on the sidelines for the trip to South Wales with Irishman Holohan still struggling with a calf problem reported earlier in the week, as well as an illness, while Newcastle United loanee White picked up a knock on the ankle in the defeat to Bradford.

“Gav came in on Monday and reported he’d been managing a calf problem for a week or so.

Joe White picked up an ankle injury during Hartlepool United's defeat to Bradford City on Tuesday. Picture by FRANK REID

“It’s a shame on that one because Gav probably would have started on Tuesday night and today he’s ill,” said Lee.

“When you’re looking for lads to have opportunities when we’ve had that run of games, you’re looking for lads to be ready and raring but unfortunately he’s got a minor calf problem.

“He said he was struggling and he was managing something and today he’s rang in ill.

“Unfortunately [Joe’s] another one who’s reported an injury.

“His ankle was all swollen up yesterday and there’s also a COVID issue within the family so we’ve got to manage that situation.

“Looking at his ankle on the pictures he sent in, unfortunately it didn’t look good. We’ll have to assess it and see where we are.”

