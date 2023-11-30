Midfielder a doubt for Hartlepool United in predicted XI gallery to face AFC Fylde
John Askey’s side mark the halfway point of the season with their first return fixture of the campaign and a trip to Mill Farm to face Fylde.
Hartlepool were 3-1 winners when the two sides met back in August and will be hoping for a similar positive result at the weekend as they look to make amends from their latest home defeat to Bromley. Pools need a win to remain in touch with the play-off pack as they hope for a stronger second half to the season while the Coasters are in need of three points for different reasons as they look to close the gap to safety in the National League after a poor start to the season.
Askey will be hopeful of a return to full fitness for defender Emmanuel Onariase but may have to deal without former Coasters midfielder Tom Crawford who picked up a potentially serious injury in the defeat to Bromley.
And this is how we predict Pools will line-up at Mill Farm: