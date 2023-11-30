Hartlepool were 3-1 winners when the two sides met back in August and will be hoping for a similar positive result at the weekend as they look to make amends from their latest home defeat to Bromley. Pools need a win to remain in touch with the play-off pack as they hope for a stronger second half to the season while the Coasters are in need of three points for different reasons as they look to close the gap to safety in the National League after a poor start to the season.