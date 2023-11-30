News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hartlepool United travel to AFC Fylde at the weekend. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United travel to AFC Fylde at the weekend. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United travel to AFC Fylde at the weekend. Picture by FRANK REID

Midfielder a doubt for Hartlepool United in predicted XI gallery to face AFC Fylde

Hartlepool United have the chance to complete their first double of the season when they face AFC Fylde.
By Joe Ramage
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT

John Askey’s side mark the halfway point of the season with their first return fixture of the campaign and a trip to Mill Farm to face Fylde.

Hartlepool were 3-1 winners when the two sides met back in August and will be hoping for a similar positive result at the weekend as they look to make amends from their latest home defeat to Bromley. Pools need a win to remain in touch with the play-off pack as they hope for a stronger second half to the season while the Coasters are in need of three points for different reasons as they look to close the gap to safety in the National League after a poor start to the season.

Askey will be hopeful of a return to full fitness for defender Emmanuel Onariase but may have to deal without former Coasters midfielder Tom Crawford who picked up a potentially serious injury in the defeat to Bromley.

And this is how we predict Pools will line-up at Mill Farm:

Dixon is set to continue in goal for John Askey's side at Mill Farm. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon is set to continue in goal for John Askey's side at Mill Farm. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Johnson has started in all but two games for Pools since his loan move from Sunderland.

2. Zak Johnson

Johnson has started in all but two games for Pools since his loan move from Sunderland. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Onariase is expected to return from illness to face Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase is expected to return from illness to face Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Onariase's potential return could see Mattock move over to the left of a back three once more. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Joe Mattock

Onariase's potential return could see Mattock move over to the left of a back three once more. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AFC FyldeBromley