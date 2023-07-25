Hartlepool United’s pre-season schedule rolls on this evening as they face Redcar Athletic.

John Askey’s side take on the Northern League outfit looking to build on their 90 minutes at Blyth Spartans at the weekend.

The fixture with the Steelmen is one of three remaining for Pools ahead of the new National League season and their trip to Barnet on the opening day.

And while Askey will undoubtedly look to get more minutes into the legs of his squad, we look at who could start at Green Lane:

Joel Dixon So far Askey has switched his goalkeepers for each 45 minutes in pre-season which would mean Dixon is set to start against Redcar having featured in the second half at Blyth.

Dan Dodds Dodds played the second half against Blyth and with a friendly against Harrogate Town still to come this week, the former Middlesbrough man may play the opening 45 minutes at Redcar.

Matt Dolan Dolan captained Pools at Croft Park and may continue in defence after Emmanuel Onariase was given the full 90 minutes at Blyth.

Kieran Burton Burton played 45 minutes alongside Dolan at the weekend and Askey may give them another look at Redcar in the first half.