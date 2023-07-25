Midfielder in contention to feature for Hartlepool United in Redcar Athletic friendly
Hartlepool United’s pre-season schedule rolls on this evening as they face Redcar Athletic.
By Joe Ramage
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST
John Askey’s side take on the Northern League outfit looking to build on their 90 minutes at Blyth Spartans at the weekend.
The fixture with the Steelmen is one of three remaining for Pools ahead of the new National League season and their trip to Barnet on the opening day.
And while Askey will undoubtedly look to get more minutes into the legs of his squad, we look at who could start at Green Lane:
