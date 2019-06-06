Hartlepool United have confirmed Nicky Featherstone has signed a contact extension.

As reported in the Mail last month, Featherstone will spend his sixth season at Victoria Park, having penned a one-year deal.

Featherstone follows on from Gavan Holohan, Nicke Kabamba, Luke Williams, Myles Anderson, Michael Raynes, Ryan Donaldson and Liam Noble in commiting his future to the club.

A statement confirming the news on the Pools website, said: “Long-serving Pools star Nicky Featherstone has extended his stay at the Super 6 Stadium by agreeing a new contract with the club.

“Featherstone became only the 50th player to hit the impressive 200 landmark in a Pools shirt and the first since stalwart Neil Austin in 2014/15.

“The 30-year-old prospered under the guidance of Craig Hignett during his first spell as Pools boss and he will be looking to do the same in the new campaign after finalising the details of his fresh deal.”