Both Pools and the O’s struggled to get things going with Graeme Lee’s side lacklustre following their exploits in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Omar Bogle did have an opportunity to seal an unlikely three points for Pools when he was found free in the area but his strike was comfortably saved by Lawrence Vigouroux.

The full-time whistle was met with a subdued applause with Pools boss Lee admitting it is a game that will not live long in the memory.

David Ferguson gave some words of inspiration to the ball-boy at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It was just one of them performances and it just wasn't an enjoyable game to watch and to be a part of,” said Lee.

But here are some of the moments you might have missed on a low-key afternoon.

False start

If there was anything to sum up the game it came at the start of the second half, or rather the false start.

Omar Beckles almost talked himself into a second yellow card for Leyton Orient after lengthy protests with the referee at half-time (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

After an opening 45 minutes which saw neither side register and attempt on target, Leyton Orient were made to retake their kick-off to begin the second half for encroachment in the opposition half.

Referee James Oldham blew his whistle only to quickly halt play and ask for Harry Smith to start things again.

It was just a one of those days.

Beckles’ persistence

Although we were short of goalmouth action at the Suit Direct Stadium, referee Oldham did have to add a number of names to his notebook including O’s defender Omar Beckles.

Beckles was cautioned on the stroke of half-time for wrestling Bogle to the ground, something he would contest throughout the break as he could be seen gesturing the referee all the way down the tunnel where he was fortunate not to receive a second yellow.

Killip composure

Pools stopper Ben Killip was in fine form with his hands in midweek making a number of key saves against Rotherham United but it was with his feet he was in form with on Saturday.

Twice Killip rushed from his goal line to beat O’s striker Smith to the ball, and each time he showed great composure in dribbling the ball around his opponent before clearing from danger.

Ball-boy treatment

There was an unusual stoppage of play in the second half when the Pools physio was called into action to assist one of the ball-boys on the pitch perimeter.

With Pools pressing forward through fullback David Ferguson, the ball was ferociously cleared by Adam Thompson, unfortunately striking the ball-boy in the face from close proximity.

Thankfully with the aid of the physio and some inspirational words from Ferguson, the ball-boy was able to continue his duties for the second half.

Mascot Jack

With very little to shout about on the field, there can be no denying the day belonged to Pools mascot Jack.

Jack is a fundraising superstar having raised more than £120,000 for the Young Lives vs Cancer charity.

Jack was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was a baby and was left partially sighted when having it removed.

Jack was presented on the field before the game and given a rapturous applause for his fantastic contributions whilst also continuing his fundraising efforts during half-time.

Well done, Jack.

