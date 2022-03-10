Pools were buoyed by a tidal wave of noise in a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium as supporters put on a show for their team.

And the players were within the kick of a ball from repaying the favour as Graeme Lee’s side narrowly missed out on reaching the final, losing out on penalties.

Pools supporters applauded their heroes after the game, including Luke Molyneux and Tom Crawford after their unfortunate penalty misses.

Ben Killip consoles Luke Molyneux after Hartlepool United's penalty shootout defeat to Rotherham United. Picture by FRANK REID

Molyneux had threatened to be the man to guide Pools to Wembley having restored the lead for Lee’s side after Joe Grey’s first half strike was cancelled out by Michael Smith’s second half header.

But Smith was at it again to deny Molyneux and Pools as the Millers advanced to the final where they will face Sutton United.

Despite the defeat however, it was a special night at the Suit Direct Stadium, and here are some of the moments you might have missed.

Blue meets red

Hartlepool United supporters turned out in their numbers for the Papa John's Trophy semi-final tie with Rotherham United. Picture by FRANK REID

It was a partisan crowd inside the Suit Direct Stadium as kick-off approached.

Supporters had worked alongside the club in organising a display for the players emerging from the tunnel and it was quite the sight as Pools fans waved flags and banners while a significant crowd surfer was unfurled.

The noise, too, matched the occasion as Poolies dared to dream about a first trip to Wembley.

In addition to the hats and scarves and flags and banners, there were also a number of blue flares as Lee’s side walked out into a cauldron of noise.

But Pools fans weren’t the only ones there to make a noise as nearly 700 Rotherham fans had made the trip to the North East.

And the Millers fans weren’t about to be upstaged as they lit their own flares as the blue of Hartlepool met the red of Rotherham.

Wood escapes

Although plenty may have seen it since, at the time Richard Wood’s collision with Crawford off the ball went relatively unnoticed.

Rotherham captain Wood appeared to block off Crawford with the use of his arm but was only brandished a yellow card for his actions.

Wood would soon after tangle with Molyneux, where he avoided a second yellow card, before being brought off by Millers boss Paul Warne.

Ferguson’s war

It was another fine display from David Ferguson both in defence and attack as he continues to develop each side of his game.

But for the second time in just 10 days the Pools fullback was left with a bloodied nose after a coming together late in the first half.

Ferguson received treatment for a blow to the nose in the defeat at Walsall recently and did so again here.

But to Ferguson’s credit he continued on for the rest of the game showing no ill-effects from the injury.

Killip’s sympathy

Ben Killip was almost the hero of the night after he kept Pools’ hopes alive twice in the closing stages of regular time as well as denying Ben Wiles’ penalty.

But after Molyneux and Crawford both missed Killip could not prevent Mickel Miller from converting his kick to send Rotherham to Wembley.

And Killip could be seen immediately consoling a dejected Molyneux after the game.

