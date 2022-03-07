Pools weren’t at the races at the Banks's Stadium as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat against the Saddlers but Graeme Lee’s side were back on form after a solid week on the training ground.

Pools fell behind when Luke Armstrong put the hosts in front before Lee’s side displayed their character as they fought back to claim all three points.

Luke Molyneux set the ball rolling with a stunning strike from all of 25-yards before David Ferguson completed the turnaround just after the hour mark.

Hartlepool United celebrated their third away win in four games at Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And here are some of the moments you might have missed during Pools’ victory over Harrogate.

A change of captain

It came as a surprise when the two teams walked out at the Envirovent Stadium on Saturday lunchtime with Pools defender Gary Liddle at the front of the queue.

Liddle was earning his second successive start in place of the suspended Neill Byrne but was given the captain’s armband by teammate Nicky Featherstone in honour of his 700th senior appearance in football.

Nicky Featherstone handed over the captain's armband to Gary Liddle for Hartlepool United's trip to Harrogate Town for his 700th career appearance. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Featherstone could be seen in dialogue with the Pools coaching staff during the warm-ups, a conversation which continued into the changing room prior to kick-off as the current Pools skipper insisted on handing over the role to Liddle to mark the occasion.

“Nicky Featherstone came across to the staff and asked if it’s alright to give Lidds the captain's armband which was a fantastic gesture and we all totally agreed,” said Lee.

“What an occasion for him to lead the team out and it meant a lot to him.”

Armstrong’s celebration

David Ferguson had to be patient as he waited for Omar Bogle's pass to score Hartlepool United's winner against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

There was a sense of inevitably about Armstrong’s impact on the game with the former Pools striker opening the scoring midway through the first half.

Armstrong latched onto a flick on from Jack Muldoon before cutting inside of Jamie Sterry to calmly slot beyond Ben Killip in front of the travelling fans.

Armstrong earned a warm reception in the reverse fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium for his endeavours during Pools’ promotion winning campaign last season, where he fired 15 goals, and remained muted in his celebrations.

The 25-year-old jogged away almost apologetically before being mobbed by teammates.

While Pools supporters were disappointed with going a goal behind, they were able to acknowledge Armstrong’s reaction who maintains a good connection with the Pools fanbase and manager Lee.

Bogle’s vision

Omar Bogle has enjoyed a fine start to his Hartlepool career scoring four goals in eight games heading into the trip to Harrogate.

The former Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and Portsmouth striker has scored in each of Pools’ last three away outings but was fairly well marshalled by the Sulphurites defence.

The striker was however hindered at one stage in the first half when appearing to lose a contact lens after challenging for a Featherstone corner.

Bogle could be seen picking his lens up from the turf inside the Harrogate penalty area before putting it back in.

And while Bogle did not find the scoresheet this time, his vision was perfectly clear when picking out Ferguson on the edge of the area who hammered home Pools’ winner.

Ferguson waits

But although Ferguson was able to grab the winner just after the hour mark, the Pools defender admitted he didn’t think the pass was coming from teammate Bogle.

Bogle picked up a loose ball inside the Harrogate area where he proceeded to beat on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Lewis Richards all ends up.

All the while Ferguson remained unmarked, and patient, on the edge of the Haarogate box screaming at his teammate for the assist.

Eventually, Bogle was forthcoming in his pass as the fullback hammered low into the bottom corner to send the travelling Pools supporters into raptures behind the goal.

“I said in the dressing room after the game it felt like it took ages. Omar was dancing on the ball for a bit and I was just waiting and waiting,” Ferguson explained to The Mail.

“Even the ball across felt like it came slow but it was one of them where as long as I connected with it sweet, and I did, and I’ve hit the back of the net in front of the fans for the winning goal so it’s spot on.”

Molyneux magic amazes Grey

Ok, so this one you might not have missed. How could you?

Molyneux’s strike has been on highlight reels across the weekend as he expertly found the top corner of Mark Oxley’s goal from all of 25 yards.

The strike itself from Molyneux is worthy of another mention, and could well be a goal of the season contender, albeit deemed not significant enough for the 23-year-old to make the League Two team of the week.

But while Molyneux raced off to celebrate his 100th appearance for the club in style with supporters and his teammates, youngster Joe Grey stood in awe of what he had just seen.

Grey was back in the starting line-up for the first time since mid-February after picking up an injury against Tranmere Rovers and was, like the rest of us, an interested spectator as Molyneux sent what he later described as ‘a whippy’ sailing into the top corner.

And Grey didn’t know whether to rush to his teammate or not as he stood with his hands atop of his head and his mouth wide open.

I think we all felt the same, Joe.

