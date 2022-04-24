Harry McKirdy scored twice before Mathieu Baudry added a third five minutes from time as Pools continue to labour towards the finish line.

The result means it’s now just one win in 10 games for Graeme Lee’s side who have slipped to 15th in the table in the process.

Since breaking through the 50 point barrier in mid-March Pools have taken just two points from a possible 21 thereafter and could potentially finish the season as low as 20th in the League Two table should they fail to arrest their slide in the final two games.

A Family of Ukrainian Refugees and Stephen Hobin parade at the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of the League Two match between Hartlepool United and Swindon Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

But here are some of the moments you might have missed from a third straight defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The Hartlepool United family

Prior to the game with Swindon, Pools welcomed out onto the Suit Direct Stadium pitch special guests, Mr and Mrs Schpilchuk and their children.

The family have fled from Ukraine during the ongoing conflict within the country and will be residing in Hartlepool.

Swindon Town's Harry McKirdy celebrates the opening goal against Hartlepool United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

The family were welcomed onto the field before the game and had pictures taken with members of the Pools squad before chief operating officer, Stephen Hobin, guided the family on a lap of the pitch before kick-off to which all four corners of the ground shared their applause.

Speaking in the club programme Hobin said: “I’d like to welcome my very special guests, Mr and Mrs Schpilchuk and their two young children who have fled from the Ukraine during the terrible invasion from Russia and will be settling, I am pleased to say, in the local area.

“Fans of football in their native Ukraine, I hope they enjoy the match today against Swindon Town and we as a club will do everything we can to support them in their new life here in Hartlepool.

“Mr and Mrs Schpilchuk have relatives in the area and today we also would like to extend a warm welcome to them.

“I have absolutely no doubt our football community will embrace them with love and support moving forward as they settle here and they join our ever growing number of supporters.”

Little Link remembered

There was a round of applause from all four corners of the Suit Direct Stadium in honour of young Swindon supporter ‘Little Link’ who sadly recently passed away.

Link was mascot for the Robins earlier in the season at Oldham Athletic and supporters from both teams took part in a minute's applause in the sixth minute to honour him after his battle with cancer.

Baudry antagonises

Baudry completed the role of pantomime villain at the Suit Direct Stadium when he grabbed the third goal of the afternoon to seal victory for the Robins in the closing stages.

But the defender had done little to endear himself to home supporters in the first half after going down following a collision with Tom Crawford.

Baudry received lengthy treatment for a suspected blow to the face before being helped to the sideline in front of the Neale Cooper stand where home supporters questioned the seriousness of the defender’s injury.