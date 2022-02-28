News behind the scenes in English football’s second tier continues to rumble on heading into March.

Middlesbrough suffered a shock 3-2 defeat away to bottom of the league Barnsley at the weekend and dropped ground in the race for the play-offs.

Chris Wilder’s side have dropped to eighth in the table but are only two points away from sixth spot which is currently occupied by Luton Town.

“The first 15 minutes cost us, the attitude of our back three not getting up the pitch,” said Wilder.

“I thought Carlton Morris dominated our back three, which was disappointing. He set the line of where the game was going to be played. They played into him and down the side of him, I thought he was excellent.

“They [Barnsley] got the energy off their supporters who got right behind their team. They were winning 50-50s which allowed them to dictate the first half.

“We deservedly went into half time with the score as it was.

“I think you have got to give credit to Barnsley in the way they played but for me it was self-inflicted the result. The goals that we are conceding at the moment are ridiculous.

“If I was allowed nine subs I would have made five subs at half time, the back five come off,” he added.

Ahead of the next round of Championship fixtures there will be plenty of transfer stories doing the rounds, here is what is being retorted on Monday morning:

Bruce demands more from Carroll's WBA teammates West Brom boss Steve Bruce has hailed the hard work and leadership of January signing Andy Carroll and urged his teammates to do a better job of supporting him (Express)

Hein facing spell on sidelines Reading's on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury following a slip at home (Reading Chronicle)

Hammers icon makes Souttar transfer claim Former West Ham United forward Frank McAvennie believes David Moyes will not recruit Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar unless he goes straight into the Hammers' first team (Football League World)

Bowyer wants to make Hernandez move permanent Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has said he would 'love' to sign Norwich City loanee Onel Hernandez on a permanent deal in the summer (BirminghamWorld)