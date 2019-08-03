'More entertainment than 18 months of Pulis': How Middlesbrough fans reacted to action-packed Luton draw

While there were some concerns about the side’s vulnerabilities at the back, many supporters were happy with what they saw against the Hatters, especially compared to last season when the side struggled in front of goal.

Luton came from behind to take the lead in the first half, after goals from Sonny Bradley and Martin Craine followed Ashley Fletcher’s opener.

Britt Assombalonga and Lewis Wing then put Boro ahead, before the former missed a penalty and Luton striker James Collins levelled five minutes from time.

Here’s how some supporters reacted on social media:

@burkey1981: @Marvinjohnson28 well played tonight lad best game in a @Boro shirt for me. Carry on like that you won’t go wrong

@BoroKnicks: Great game, more entertainment in 90 minutes than 18 months of pulis. Worth the 450 mile round drive!

@Smithy_MFC84: Hugely enjoyable 90mins! End to end, plenty of attacking intent, fluidity and some absolute quality on show at times. Yes, we looked naive in periods, the shaky defending feels weird given how solid we’ve been over the years, but there’s so much to be positive about.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@justcalledtosay: Quite enjoyed that. A draw was probably what we deserved on the balance of play. Bad time to play Luton. We looked incredibly vulnerable at the back. My mind hasn’t changed much. Still expect a top 10 finish

@_SJH20: We all know the positives and negatives tonight. Bottom line for me is, I'd much rather see a 3-3 draw in the manner we played tonight, than watch another soul destroying 0-0 Pulis special. Onto the next one.

@BoroStrawberry: Some really nice attacking stuff but defence was dodgy. Shotton was a mess. Coulson looks great down the left side and Johnson had a great game too, especially first half.

@ParthGurver: Great game. Pressing there, intensity there, intent there. Obviously it’ll leave us very open and that needs working on. Pen a big opportunity missed but can’t detract from a good performance. Johnson revived, Coulson not out of place, Midfield 3 worked great. Very positive

@Greg_Freck: #Boro great opening game away from home massive turn around from pulis way.... Terrible penalty... Fantastic goal from @winglewy... Keep playing this way but make sure you finish teams off when you get the chance

@dylanbaldam: Boro fans are too soft, end of the day Luton scored 3, how can anyone say that’s acceptable they were in league 1 last season, if that was a cup game last season you’d be screaming it really is embarrassing