Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from Saturday's defeat to rivals York?
1. These Poolies posed for a photo
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from Saturday's defeat to rivals York? Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. All smiles ahead of the big game
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from Saturday's defeat to rivals York? Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Showing their support
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from Saturday's defeat to rivals York? Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. The travelling fans cheer on their side
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from Saturday's defeat to rivals York? Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography