Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits Pools might try and re-sign teenager Nathan Asiimwe later in the season.

The 19-year-old spent a month on loan from Charlton and made five appearances, impressing after being restored to the side under Lawrence.

Lawrence, who spent almost a decade in charge at The Valley, told the Hartlepool Mail he was hopeful of extending Asiimwe's spell in the North East but the Addicks recalled the versatile teenager amidst a spate of injuries.

Asiimwe, who has already made 27 senior appearances in South East London, signed for Pools in September and started his first game two days later, playing the first hour in the defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge.

Having found things tough under Darren Sarll, Asiimwe flourished under Lennie Lawrence and the new Pools boss is hopeful he might be able to bring the teenager back to the Prestige Group Stadium.

He lined up at wing-back as Pools were hammered at home to Rochdale the following week but found opportunities hard to come by thereafter, making just one more substitute appearance under Darren Sarll.

Having been declared ineligible for the two FA Cup games against Brackley, Asiimwe was an unused substitute for the trip to Maidenhead but was handed a start as Pools travelled to Altrincham.

Capable of playing at full-back, wing-back or even centre-half, Lawrence moved him up to pitch to the right flank and Asiimwe ran the Robins defence ragged as he caught the eye with a determined performance.

He impressed again as Pools beat Aldershot but the club were unable to extend his deal.

Asiimwe, who was called up to the Uganda squad for the first time in March, played 87 minutes as Charlton beat Chelsea under-21s in the Football League Trophy last month but was not in the squad for their remarkable 4-3 win over Southend in the FA Cup.

Given that Asiimwe could soon find his opportunities limited once again, Lawrence might hope to call in a few favours at The Valley, where he enjoys legendary status having led Charlton back to the First Division following a 29 year absence.

And the Pools boss hasn't ruled out an attempt to bring Asiimwe back to the Prestige Group Stadium later in the season.

"They brought him back to play in their EFL Trophy game," he said.

"It's nothing to do with me, but I was a little surprised he wasn't in the squad for their FA Cup game at Southend.

"I haven't given up hope of possibly getting him back in January.

"It depends what Charlton want to do, they might want to get him to a Football League club on loan.

"I liked him and I thought he was a great kid, every avenue will be pursued to try and get him back here on loan at some stage."