"As far as I'm concerned, I'm extremely hopeful that Charlton will extend it."

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence is hoping Pools will be able to extend Nathan Asiimwe's loan deal after his initial month-long contract came to an end.

The versatile teenager signed on a short-term deal from League One side Charlton Athletic last month but initially found opportunities hard to come by at the Prestige Group Stadium.

However, the 19-year-old has started successive games under Lawrence and impressed against both Altrincham and Aldershot.

Under Darren Sarll, Asiimwe featured from the bench against Dagenham and Redbridge before starting at wing-back as Pools were hammered at home to Rochdale.

Asiimwe has made five appearances since arriving on loan last month and Lawrence is hopeful parent club Charlton will extend his deal.

He then found himself out of the side and was ineligible to play in either of the FA Cup ties against Brackley.

That meant it was something of a surprise when Lawrence restored Asiimwe, who has already amassed 26 senior appearances at The Valley, to the side ahead of Wednesday night's trip to Altrincham.

Lining up as a right-winger, he took his chance with both hands, running the Robins ragged as Pools picked up a hard-fought point on the road.

Asiimwe, who was called into the Ugandan international squad for the first time in March, produced another impressive performance at the weekend as Pools dominated Aldershot to move within four points of the National League play-offs.

However, supporters hoping to see more of the loanee might have to temper their expectations somewhat, with Asiimwe's deal set to run out unless Pools can negotiate an extension.

A lot will depend on whether Addicks boss Nathan Jones is keen to bring Asiimwe back into the first team fold while Lawrence might be hoping he can call in a few favours at The Valley, having spent almost a decade as manager in South-East London, leading Charlton back to the First Division in 1986.

The Pools interim boss admits he's been impressed with Asiimwe since moving him from wing-back to the flank and insists he is hopeful of extending his loan deal.

"It's finding him a position," he said.

"I took a chance on Wednesday when I played him in front of (Dan) Dodds, but that worked really well.

"When he played at Charlton, he was used mostly as a wing-back.

"We don't do wing-backs here. Is he a right-back? I don't know, I think he could play there, but he offers a lot going forward.

"Considering he hasn't played much, he's done really well.

"Things are still ongoing right now, we're speaking but his loan is up today (Saturday).

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm extremely hopeful that Charlton will extend it."