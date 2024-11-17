Nathan Sheron: Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence hails midfielder's "vital" influence

By Robbie Stelling
Published 17th Nov 2024, 00:12 GMT
Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence was full of praise for Nathan Sheron after the midfielder once again demonstrated his versatility by filling in at full-back during Saturday's goalless draw with Eastleigh.

The 27-year-old signed from Oldham this summer and arrived with a reputation for reliability having made 89 National League appearances over two seasons in Greater Manchester.

Sheron is the only Pools player to have started all 20 games so far this term and has been one of his side's most impressive performers.

Tireless and tough in the tackle, the midfielder has become a firm fan favourite thanks to his committed displays in the heart of the Pools midfield, forming a formidable partnership with Nicky Featherstone.

Sheron is the only Pools player to have started all 20 games so far this season.Sheron is the only Pools player to have started all 20 games so far this season.
Sheron has also proven himself extremely versatile, covering at both centre-half and right-back already this season.

And he had to demonstrate his versatility again at the weekend, slotting in at full-back after Dan Dodds was sent off following a reckless challenge on Eastleigh's Jake Vokins.

Sheron made the adjustment seamlessly and produced another impressive performance as Pools secured a hard-fought point despite having to play more than 75 minutes with 10 men.

Lawrence was delighted with Sheron's display and was full of praise for the industrious midfielder.

"He's so important to us," he said.

"In the modern day, if you're a player who can play in two or three positions, you are vital.

"He's one of those players that can do that, he's vital.

"I'm not going to put him there, but he could play centre-half.

"Jack Hunter's come back, and he's similar.

"Both of them are reliable lads who never let us down and we're delighted to have them."

