Hartlepool United midfielder Nathan Sheron admits he's loving life at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old has been one of his new side's outstanding performers this season, impressing in both central-midfield and at right-back.

Sheron has been the only ever-present in the Pools side, starting all 23 matches so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having arrived from Oldham, where he was a regular for two seasons, over the summer, Sheron has hit the ground running in the North East.

Sheron has started all 23 of his new side's games so far this season, completing 90 minutes 17 times.

It hasn't taken him long to become a fan favourite thanks to his tough-tackling, tireless work rate and versatility.

Despite a difficult start to the campaign, Pools look to have turned a corner and are now closing in on the National League play-offs.

Having been closer to the relegation zone when veteran manager Lennie Lawrence replaced Darren Sarll in October, a run of just one defeat in their last eight matches has seen Pools close to within striking distance of the top seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Sheron, one of a few players to have received consistent praise throughout this season, can't get enough of life at the Prestige Group Stadium.

"It's been brilliant," he said.

"I'm really enjoying my time here.

"It's nice that we've picked up our form and hopefully it's the start of something good now.

"We know from the start of the season what our ambitions have been and hopefully we can start putting some results together.

"With Lennie, we feel as though we’ve got the guidance to go and kick on now.

"I don’t think we’ve been anywhere near as good as we know we can be and it’s only the start, so let’s keep on going.”