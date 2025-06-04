The National League have responded to the latest developments in the campaign for a third promotion place to the Football League, calling for immediate action to be taken.

The 3UP campaign, which began when all 72 National League clubs wrote to the National League and the Football League to demand an additional promotion place in February, has been gradually gaining momentum and hit the headlines over the weekend following a dramatic play-off final.

York City co-owner Julie-Anne Uggla penned an open letter, published on Monday, to the National League and the EFL, blasting the current rules as "not fit for purpose". The Minstermen finished the regular season on an impressive 96 points, 28 clear of beaten play-off finalists Southend and 23 ahead of victorious Oldham. While few would begrudge the Latics, who became the first former Premier League side to drop into non-league football following their relegation from League Two in 2022, their hard-won promotion, it highlighted the challenges of getting out of the notoriously competitive National League.

The fact that teams who do manage to win promotion go on to do so well in the Football League - Wrexham are now in the Championship, Stockport finished third in League One while both Notts County and Chesterfield, last season's champions, finished in the League Two play-off places - highlights the fact that the gulf in quality between the divisions is now almost non-existent; no side has been relegated immediately back out of League Two since a second promotion place was introduced in 2003.

While both Southend manager Kevin Maher and Oldham boss Micky Mellon threw their voices behind the initiative after Sunday's final - Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick also spoke out in favour of 3UP in March - it was Uggla's message that hit the headlines. York's co-owner argued that the case for a third promotion place was "beyond compelling" while lambasting a "glaring imbalance" that she wrote "not only undermines sporting merit but erodes the very foundations of fair competition". Uggla went on to call for an "immediate review" and "accelerated implementation" in an explosive letter that hit headlines and provoked widespread debate.

In response, the National League's chair, Jack Pearce MBE, has called for change to be made now in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

"Of course we acknowledge York’s position this season and recent statement," he wrote.

"We agree with the sentiment of more promotion places and continue to lobby the EFL to get a third place as soon as possible.

"3UP would mean a fluid football pyramid where teams can win promotion from the bottom to the top fairly. It will give more opportunity to clubs relegated from EFL League 2 to 'bounce back'. We have consulted with the leagues below ours in Step 3 who are also supportive of this change - as their clubs could benefit from this change in the long term.

"In a year where the governance of football is being debated in parliament, we feel 3UP should feature high on everyone’s agenda, otherwise the National League’s needs are being overlooked. At the same time, we feel that this change should be made now and not be contingent on wider issues.

"We hope that a resolution can be found as quickly as possible and with the help of clubs and fans will continue to campaign on the matter until that happens."

