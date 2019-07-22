National League club nears sale as Chesterfield striker's agent pushes for loan deal - round-up
Notts County’s owner Alan Hardy has declared that the club’s takeover saga is nearly at an end - with a sale reportedly close for the Magpies who have been on the market since January.
The Danish consortium mentioned last week are due to take over the club, and staff are due to be paid, having not received any salaries since the end of May after the club failed to deposit June wages into their accounts.
Meanwhile, Lee Shaw's agent, former professional Gaz Seddon, has explained the Chesterfield striker will have to go elsewhere for regular first-team football.
Speaking to the I Had Trials Once podcast, Sneddon said: “I'm actually just sorting out a loan move, he's been told he can leave, he's actually not in John Sheridan's plans.
"He's waited all his life to go full-time, signed for Chesterfield and he ended up playing winger all season, even played right wing-back,” Sneddon finished.
Paul Lambert has told Ipswich Town’s website that he’ll look to give time to some of the fringe members of his squad during his side’s upcoming fixtures against National League duo Notts County and Cambridge United.
“We had six or seven players who got a lot of minutes against Colchester on Friday, some of them 90 minutes,” Lambert said.
“We will change it around tomorrow and give a chance to other players to get minutes under their belt.
“Emyr Huws, for one, did well against Colchester in the half hour or so he was on and it’s important that we give everyone a good run out where we can.”