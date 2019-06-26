National League round-up: Carlisle United set to sign Hartlepool target and ex-Sunderland striker joins Aldershot
Hartlepool United target Tom White is set to sign for Carlisle United – but the League Two side are running into familiar problems encountered by Pools.
Pools have been strongly linked with the 22-year-old midfielder this summer but a potential deal scuppered due to interest from Football League clubs such as Carlisle as well as the issue of a compensation fee for the player.
Gateshead have stated they want a five figure fee for their 2018-19 player of the season and product of their youth system.
White remains set to sign for The Cumbrian side though boss Steven Pressley admitted that a compensation fee risks prolonging the move.
"I'd love him in the building tomorrow, but if that doesn't happen it's because there are a couple of obstacles to get over," Pressley said.
"The situation is that there's compensation on him that needs to be agreed, and certain other aspects of the deal. I'm not saying we're definitely going to get over those hurdles but our hope is that we will, and if we do he is a player we're quite excited about."
Elsewhere, Aldershot Town officially confirmed the signing of long-term Hartlepool target Robbie Tinkler and former Sunderland youngster Connor Shields. The move was reported a fortnight ago but was confirmed this Wednesday.
Tinkler had been in talks with Hartlepool this summer which failed to progress as the 22-year-old right back joins reprieved Aldershot from Gateshead, who were demoted in their place.
Grimsby Town have just announced the signing of midfielder Elliott Hewitt from Notts County on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old made 152 appearances for the Magpies, scoring eight goals.