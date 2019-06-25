National League round-up: Craig Hignett on Hartlepool United's 'obsession' and Wrexham loan Cardiff striker
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett was pleased to finally see the hard work at the club put into action as his players returned to training.
The former Middlesbrough striker welcomed his full squad back to training for the first time on Tuesday afternoon.
“The players have to realise to get anything in football you’ve got to work hard,” Hignett told the Hartlepool club website.
“All the best players in the world aren’t the best players in the world because they’re just talented, it’s because they’re first in and last out. They’ve got a real pride and obsession in what they do – and that’s exactly how I want the players, they’ve got to be obsessed.
“Obsessed with getting better, obsessed with doing things properly and obsessed with the main goal. The main goal for us, and I’m going to be obsessed with it, is getting in those games at the end of the season that mean something.
“So we’ll make that clear and we won’t lose sight of those goals at all this season.”
Elsewhere, striker Mark Harris signed for Pools’ National League rivals Wrexham on a season long loan from Cardiff City.
The 20-year-old forward spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Port Vale but was limited to six appearances at Vale Park.
AFC Fylde midfielder Andy Bond has joined National League North side York City. The 33-year-old previously played in the Football League for Colchester United, Crewe Alexandra, Bristol Rovers, Stevenage and Crawley Town.
Bond was part of the Fylde team that appeared twice at Wembley last season as play-off runners-up before winning the FA Trophy a week later.